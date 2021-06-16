PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, I am going to make today’s post relatively short due to the nice weather in place.

Here’s what you need to know: Today will be dry if not a little cool for the morning hours with morning lows in the 40s and highs in the mid to low 70s.

You’ll certainly want to seek out the sunny spots if taking your lunch outside today.

Winds will be a little on the breezy side with winds between 7-15mph coming in out of the northwest.

This type of pleasant, if not a little cool, weather sticks around on Thursday.

Our next rain chance comes in on Friday.

At this point, medium-range and long-range forecasts show most of the day dry.

High-resolution data that is just coming in for Friday is showing rain arriving earlier than that, perhaps with the first round of rain arriving before noon. Rain showers fill in after storms push through on the leading edge.

Rain should wrap up on Saturday morning.

The rest of the weekend is looking dry with highs in the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Sounds perfect!

