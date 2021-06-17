By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We now know when the upcoming Showtime series "American Rust" will premiere.
For the past few months, the show has been filming in Pittsburgh.
In the new teaser, we can see Jeff Daniels portraying the town chief of police. It also shows his love interest, played by Maura Tierney.
Showtime also announced the show will premiere on Sunday, September 12.
"American Rust" will continue to film in western Pennsylvania through mid-August.
WATCH: American Rust Teaser Trailer