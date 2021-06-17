PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The struggles continue for Pittsburgh in finding enough lifeguards for their city pools this Summer.

Right now, only eight of their 18 pools are open.

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh City Council decided to put a week a week-long hold on a bill that would increase the payment for lifeguards at city pools.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, the bill would transfer $380,000 from the Department of Public Works to Parks and Recreation.

Many council members believe pool workers should be paid more, but some also feel their part-time employees’ pay should be increased too.

In the meantime, there’s concern that if the city doesn’t open up more pools, kids won’t know where to go this Summer and crime is already a serious issue.

“I just want to get our kids a safe place for the summer. Everybody sees what’s going on with the homicides in the city and all around us. We need to do something now to get kids into something positive and sometimes it’s a relief for the parents,” said Theresa Kail-Smith, Council President.

Council is expected to decide on raising lifeguard pay next week.