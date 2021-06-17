By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge is hospitalized after a stroke.

He was taken to a hospital in the Washington D.C. area Wednesday morning after suffering a stroke at his home in Maryland, according to a news release.

The 75-year-old underwent a successful procedure to remove a blood clot, and he’s in critical but stable condition.

On Thursday in a release, former Pennsylvania First Lady Michele Ridge released a statement, saying, in part:

“We are hopeful for a full recovery while recognizing he will have a long road ahead, no doubt. But we take comfort and strength from knowing what a determined fighter Tom is and that he has come back strong from health challenges in the past. “Our family has been overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness of all those who have reached out – from across the country and around the world – to send prayers, share encouraging words and offer assistance. It is comforting and means a great deal to all of us. Please keep your prayers coming.”

Michele said Tom remains in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

He served as Pennsylvania’s 43rd governor and was also the first U.S. secretary of Homeland Security.

His family is requesting prayers for a full recovery.