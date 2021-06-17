CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

VANPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – An early-morning fire in Beaver County caused significant damage to the Idlewood Industries building.

The fire started just after 5:00 a.m. at the building on Georgetown Road and fire crews were able to contain the fire and are on scene to put out hotspots.

The building was severely damaged as a result of the fire but no one was injured.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

