By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There's finally a date for Kenny Chesney's concert at Heinz Field.
The country music superstar will bring his stadium tour to Pittsburgh on June 11, 2022.
Chesney was originally supposed to be in Pittsburgh in the summer of 2020 before he postponed his tour to 2021, eventually pushing it back to next year.
In a news release, Chesney says he wanted to wait to set tour dates “until we knew we could come full on… strong… and without a care in the world.”
All current ticketholders get to keep their seats and refunds are immediately available for the next 30 days.
