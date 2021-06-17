By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A hotel project that had been paused due to the pandemic is back underway after a 15-month hiatus during the pandemic.
Construction of the Landing Hotel at the Rivers Casino after originally breaking ground in August 2019.
The $60 million project will also bring back 1,400 temporary jobs.
Casino officials believe that when the hotel likely opens in 2022, it will bring about 128 new permanent jobs.