By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man who said he slept with a shotgun and woke up to find a 3-year-old girl dead will spend up to 30 years in prison.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office says a judge sentenced Marlin Pritchard to 14 to 30 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of a toddler. Pritchard pleaded guilty in March.

Chassity Clancy was found dead inside a home on E. Warrington Avenue in Beltzhoover last February. She was found to have a gunshot wound to her neck while lying in a bed.

Pritchard told authorities he was sleeping next to Chassity and had a shotgun under his pillow, pointing in her direction. The gun went off, hitting the girl in the middle of the night and ultimately killing her.

Authorities say Pritchard told investigators he slept with the gun because of threats from other people. Investigators say he was not supposed to have a gun because he was convicted of felony charges in the past.