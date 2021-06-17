By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The CDC's eviction moratorium ends on June 30, making Tuesday a 30-day notice for renters.
A total of $847 million was distributed to the state’s 67 counties to help Pennsylvanians pay for rent and utilities.READ MORE: Fire Tears Through Idlewood Industries Building In Beaver County
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is first-come, first-served, and the Wolf administration has been urging Pennsylvanians who need help avoiding eviction or utility shutoffs to apply as soon as possible.
About two-thirds of the state's counties have partnered with the Department of Human Services to make applications available to residents through COMPASS. For counties who have their own application process — like Allegheny, Washington and Westmoreland counties — residents can visit COMPASS for information on how to apply.
You can learn more about the program here and learn how to apply here.