By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Registration is open for the Pittsburgh 10 Miler.READ MORE: GOP Election Bill Sponsor Takes Case To Gov. Tom Wolf's News Conference
The race will return to a live start line on Sunday, Nov. 7.
Registration for the 2021 EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler is now OPEN! We will return to a live start line on Sunday, November 7, so get ready to celebrate the best that Pittsburgh has to offer our runners! Register at https://t.co/rxASrEaMsc#PGH10Miler #RUNwithP3R pic.twitter.com/42DLo2xwbTREAD MORE: 25 Indicted For Drug Trafficking In Mercer And Lawrence Counties
— Pittsburgh 10 Miler (@Pgh10Miler) June 17, 2021
Each mile has a Pittsburgh theme, like pickles, pierogies, cookie tables and Pittsburghese.MORE NEWS: Fire Tears Through Idlewood Industries Building In Beaver County
You can register here.