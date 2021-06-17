CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Registration is open for the Pittsburgh 10 Miler.

The race will return to a live start line on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Each mile has a Pittsburgh theme, like pickles, pierogies, cookie tables and Pittsburghese.

You can register here.