By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A big construction project on Route 28 is set to begin next week.READ MORE: Man Taken Into Custody Following Shooting In Polish Hill
The ramp from Route 28 to the Highland Park Bridge on the northbound side of the road will close for three months.READ MORE: Community Comes Together Honor Fallen Mt. Lebanon Police Officer Jerrod Withrow
Weather permitting, the closure will be at 3:00 a.m. on Monday.MORE NEWS: Construction Of Landing Hotel At The Rivers Casino Resumes Following COVID-19 Hiatus
Crews will be making several improvements to the ramp and a detour will be in place.