By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly 500 NHL players named Sidney Crosby the “most complete player.”READ MORE: 25 Indicted For Drug Trafficking In Mercer And Lawrence County
The Penguins say Crosby tied with Boston Bruins’ captain Patrice Bergeron, receiving 112 of 471 votes in the annual NHLPA Player Poll.
The Pens were well represented throughout the poll. Crosby was ranked number two for the player others would want on their team to win one game, he was the sixth-best passer and the most superstitious.READ MORE: Fire Tears Through Idlewood Industries Building In Beaver County
Kris Letang also made an appearance in the poll, coming in at no. 5 as most fashionable.
Also on the list? Former Penguin Marc Andre Fleury was ranked the second-best goalie.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Health Department Reports 277 New Cases, 15 Additional Deaths
You can see the results of the poll here.