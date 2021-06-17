PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools says they are pushing back their “Summer BOOST Program” due to a lack of staffing.

The program is a free summer learning program for students and also helps parents with childcare while they are at work during the summer.

Pittsburgh Public Schools says not only will there be a late start but they will have to cut back on the number of students by more than 1,000.

Throughout the school year, the district said its teachers worked hard throughout the pandemic.

While they’ve tried to find staffing for the program, their efforts have been unsuccessful.

According to Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet, the district worked tirelessly to find staffing for the program but after not being able to recruit staff, they were forced to take these steps.

For families, however, there isn’t too much to worry about.

The program is only being pushed back for one week.

By Friday, they will know if they have been accepted or not for the program that runs from June 28 through August 4.