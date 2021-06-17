By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Pittsburgh next week, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The Post-Gazette reports Harris will be joined by Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh in Pittsburgh on Monday.
There were no other details immediately available.
It’ll be Vice President Harris’ first trip to Pittsburgh.