By Daisy Jade
Mama Mia…It’s Pittsburgh Pizza! In the month of June, we’re going after the best slice in ‘tahn in our first ever Fan N’ation Pizza Challenge 2021!

Round #1 – Airing Sat June 12 – VOTING HAS NOW ENDED FOR ROUND 1.

Winners of Brackets #1 and #2 will be announced on Fan N’ation on June 19.

#1 – Vincent’s Pizza Park vs Badamo’s Pizza

AND

#2 Fiori’s Pizzaria vs Driftwood Oven

Round #2 – Airing Sat June 19 

Voting for Round 2 will begin after the show airs 6/19 through 12 PM on Tuesday, 6/22. Go to our Fan N’ation Facebook Page and find the segment video to cast your vote!  NOTE: One vote per person.

#3 Mineo’s Pizza House vs Iron Born Pizza

AND

#4 Bado’s Pizza Grill and Ale House vs Pizzeria Davide

Round #3: Championship – Airing June 26 (The Final 4 will be judged by TASTE by our very own KDKA Pizza Club)

  • Winner of Social Poll from Bracket #1 vs Winner of Social Poll from Bracket #2 = Winner A
  • Winner of Social Poll from Bracket #3 vs Winner of Social Poll from Bracket #4 = Winner B
  • Winner A from Taste Test vs Winner B from Taste Test = 2021 Winner

The Winner of the Fan N’ation Pizza Challenge will be announced on Fan N’ation on Saturday, June 26.

Here’s a rundown of how it will work:

  • 8-team, single-elimination (see bracket below)
  • 3 rounds / weeks
    • Rounds 1 & 2
      • 4 pizza shops will be featured on the show in week 1, and then another 4 pizza shops will be featured on the show in week 2
      • Pizza will be judged on STYLE (how the dough is tossed/stretched, how pizza is assembled, toppings, nuances, etc.); and PRESENTATION (how the pizza looks coming out of the oven, finishes, and tabletop)
      • Each week, the 4 pizzas will be voted on by our Fan N’ation audience via the Fan N’ation Facebook page,  resulting in 2 winners per week.
      • (NOTE: VOTING EACH WEEK WILL OPEN BE OPEN FROM SATURDAY AT 8 PM (after the show) AND WILL END THE FOLLOWING TUESDAY AT 12 PM)
      • The final 4 will then go on to be judged in the championship round in week 3
    • Round 3 – Championship
      • The final four will be narrowed down to the final two pizzas, judged for TASTE in a blind taste-test by our esteemed KDKA Pizza Club – Rich Walsh, Ken Rice, and Ray Petelin. One Winner will be chosen and announced on our June 26 show.

With this many great contenders, it’s gonna be a toss-up! Will your favorite make the cut?

Check out the mouth-watering mayhem each Saturday at 7:30 PM on KDKA / KDKA.COM / CBSN Pittsburgh App or 11 PM on Pittsburgh’s CW. 