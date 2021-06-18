CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CANONSBURG (KDKA) – Canonsburg’s Fourth of July Parade is returning in 2021.

The parade will be held on Saturday, July 3 and this year’s grand marshals will be essential workers who were on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will also be free swimming at the Canonsburg Town Park Pool and other family activities.

Fireworks will begin at 10:00 p.m. that night at the Canonsburg Memorial stadium.