By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CANONSBURG (KDKA) – Canonsburg’s Fourth of July Parade is returning in 2021.READ MORE: West Virginia University Offering Students And Employees Multiple Vaccination Incentives
The parade will be held on Saturday, July 3 and this year’s grand marshals will be essential workers who were on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.READ MORE: Duquesne University Offering Staff Incentives For Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine
There will also be free swimming at the Canonsburg Town Park Pool and other family activities.MORE NEWS: Greensburg Police K-9 'Falco' To Retire
Fireworks will begin at 10:00 p.m. that night at the Canonsburg Memorial stadium.