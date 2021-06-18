CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 34 new Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths in the last 48 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 23 are confirmed and 11 are probable cases.

Both deaths were in people ages 65 or older.

There have been 7,246 total hospitalizations and 101,749 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,974.

