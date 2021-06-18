CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Andy Warhol Bridge, Local TV, Picklesburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Picklesburgh is planning a possible return.

READ MORE: Port Authority Closing City's Busiest Bus Stop As It Undergoes Art Transformation

It could be on the Andy Warhol Bridge the weekend of August 20 through August 22.

READ MORE: Date And Place Set For Pennsylvania’s Annual Vehicle Auction

That is according to an application from the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

MORE NEWS: Columbus Zoo Welcomes Baby Elephant, Baby Sea Lion Born Hours Apart

Past festivals brought tens of thousands of people downtown for all things pickled as well as activities and performances on either end of the bridge.