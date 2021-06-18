By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Picklesburgh is planning a possible return.
It could be on the Andy Warhol Bridge the weekend of August 20 through August 22.
That is according to an application from the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.
Past festivals brought tens of thousands of people downtown for all things pickled as well as activities and performances on either end of the bridge.