CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Daisy Jade
Filed Under:412 Fanatics, 412 for Life, Bado's Pizza, Bigham Tavern, Bill Cowher, Daisy Jade, Drew McIntyre, Fan N'ATion, Fan N'ation Pizza Challenge, FNAT, Heart and Steel, Iron Born Pizza, KDKA, Mineo's Pizza House, Penguins, Pens, Pirates, Pittsburgh Pizza, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Fans, Pittsburgh's CW, Pizzaeria Davide, Queentini, Rich Walsh, Sports Fans, Steelers, Supershow, Terrible Towel Margarita, World Foto Day, Wrestling, WWE

Check out what’s coming up this SATURDAY, JUNE 19 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade:

READ MORE: Advocates Want To Build Stronger Child Care System In Pennsylvania

412 Fan’atic: Guillermo Vargas and #WorldFotoDay

Round 2 of the Fan N’ation Pizza Challenge: Mineo’s versus Iron Born…And Bado’s versus Pizzeria Davide

Drew McIntyre, Star of WWE’s Monday Night Raw, previews WWE Supershow on July 24

NFL Fan of the Year submissions now open

New Bill Cowher Book: Heart and Steel

READ MORE: Both Sides On Paid Sick Leave Speak Up Ahead Of Allegheny County Public Hearing

Fan Cave: Raymond Ortiz from Mercer Co.

Celebrate National Martini Day with a Cucumber Queentini from Bigham Tavern

Terrible Towel Margarita Recipe

 

Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 11 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

Follow us for more show updates:

MORE NEWS: Vice President Kamala Harris Expected To Focus On Child Tax Credit And Infrastructure During Visit To Pittsburgh