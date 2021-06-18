By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) — A woman has died after being hit by a fallen tree branch on a hiking trail in Upper St. Clair, police say.

According to Upper St. Clair Police, the woman and her husband were hiking Thursday on the Morton Ravine Trail in Boyce Mayview Park when they were struck by the fallen branch.

The woman, who has not been identified, died from her injuries this morning.

Police say her husband was seriously injured in the incident.

The couple is from South Fayette Township.

In a statement, township officials say, “The Township of Upper St. Clair offers deepest condolences to the family of the South Fayette couple.”

