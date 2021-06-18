CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CHARLESTON (KDKA) – A 24-year-old Republican lawmaker in West Virginia has come out as gay.

Joshua Higginbotham has been a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates for five years now.

He says that it is possible to be both a conservative Republican and gay.

He also added that his sexual identity does not change that.

Higginbotham says, “he’s still the same guy.”