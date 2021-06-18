By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHARLESTON (KDKA) – A 24-year-old Republican lawmaker in West Virginia has come out as gay.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Looking For Solutions To Bus Driver Shortage
Joshua Higginbotham has been a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates for five years now.READ MORE: Juneteenth Celebrations Planned Across The Pittsburgh Region
He says that it is possible to be both a conservative Republican and gay.
He also added that his sexual identity does not change that.MORE NEWS: Live! Casino Pittsburgh Gearing Up For Summerfest Live
Higginbotham says, “he’s still the same guy.”