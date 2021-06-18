By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – Mountaineers will have several incentives in front of them if they get a COVID-19 vaccination.READ MORE: Canonsburg Fourth Of July Parade Returning In 2021
They include Chick-Fil-A, Starbucks, free trips, and even dinner with the university president.READ MORE: Duquesne University Offering Staff Incentives For Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine
Those are just some of the incentives the university has announced for both employees and students.
If employees and students verify their vaccination status, they will be randomly selected to win one of those several prizes.MORE NEWS: Greensburg Police K-9 'Falco' To Retire
West Virginia University also has said if it reaches a 70% vaccination rate, it will host a large concert this upcoming school year.