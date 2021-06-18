CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Morgantown, Vaccinations, West Virginia News, West Virginia University

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – Mountaineers will have several incentives in front of them if they get a COVID-19 vaccination.

READ MORE: Canonsburg Fourth Of July Parade Returning In 2021

They include Chick-Fil-A, Starbucks, free trips, and even dinner with the university president.

READ MORE: Duquesne University Offering Staff Incentives For Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine

Those are just some of the incentives the university has announced for both employees and students.

If employees and students verify their vaccination status, they will be randomly selected to win one of those several prizes.

MORE NEWS: Greensburg Police K-9 'Falco' To Retire

West Virginia University also has said if it reaches a 70% vaccination rate, it will host a large concert this upcoming school year.