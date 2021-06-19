CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Organizers are calling for change.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today marks three years since Antwon Rose II was shot and killed by an East Pittsburgh Police officer.

On Saturday, dozens of people gathered to remember him and call for change.

The march started on Mount Washington before coming downtown.

All while, the demonstrators said the community won’t stand for police brutality.