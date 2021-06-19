By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Allegheny Dwellings on the North Side Saturday.READ MORE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Lawrence and Beaver Counties, Parts Of Ohio
Police responded to the 1700 block of Belleau Drive following a Shotspotter Alert at 8:20 p.m. tonight.READ MORE: 'Say Their Names' Prayer Service Remembers 36 Victims Of Social Injustice
When they arrived on the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his face and chest.
Medics took him to the hospital in critical condition.MORE NEWS: Vendors And Organizers Celebrate Juneteenth, Black Culture In Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.