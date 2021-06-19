CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police say they found the man with gunshot wounds in Allegheny Dwellings.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Allegheny Dwellings on the North Side Saturday.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Belleau Drive following a Shotspotter Alert at 8:20 p.m. tonight.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his face and chest.

Medics took him to the hospital in critical condition.

Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.