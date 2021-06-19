By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW ALEXANDRIA (KDKA) — As more and more black bears have been spotted throughout Western Pennsylvania, another was seen on Saturday morning in Westmoreland County.
Christina Sullenberger tells KDKA that she and her dad spotted the bear along Route 981 just before 10:00 a.m. Saturday.
The Pa. Game Commission recommends that if bears are spotted in your area or in your yards, either give the bear time to leave the area or make noise to alert the bear, prompting it to leave the area.