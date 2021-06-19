By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONESSEN (KDKA) — For the first time ever, the City of Monessen celebrated Juneteenth.
The city partnered with its new human relations commission to honor the day this Saturday.
"We are honored that so many people came out to weather the rain and the humidity to come and celebrate this awesome holiday that has been long overdue but is finally here," said Darla Holmes with the Monessen Human Relations Commission.
Organizers hope the celebration grows each year to include more people.