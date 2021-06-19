By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There will be a big rededication ceremony at the Homestead Grays Bridge this Sunday.
It is to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the negro leagues, an occasion delayed by a year.
On Friday, workers were putting up 22 new bridge banners honoring the Grays and the Pittsburgh Crawfords.
There will also be a plaque and a new historical marker to honor the legacy of Black baseball players in the Pittsburgh area.