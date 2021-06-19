By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local woman who says she was hit by a car during a protest on the Veterans Bridge last year is suing the driver.
According to the Tribune-Review, Victoria Costikyan of Hazelwood says she was walking with a group of protestors when another pedestrian was hit, and the driver took off.
They were able to stop the driver, who they say sped up and hit Costikyan.
No charges were filed against the driver who's identified as Dylan Dietrich of Jefferson Hills.
Costikyan says she has ongoing health problems from the incident.