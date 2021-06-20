By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say a 5-year-old boy fell from a second floor window in Pittsburgh's Morningside neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
First responders arrived at the 1400 block of Jancey Street and took the boy to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police say it is likely the boy broke his leg due to the fall.
Pittsburgh Police are investigating the incident.