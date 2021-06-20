By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Sunday, county and local leaders re-dedicated the Homestead Grays Bridge in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the negro leagues.

Last year was the official centennial, but the ceremonies were delayed by the pandemic.

Leaders chose today to honor the Grays’ owner Cumberland Posey’s birthday.

A new bronze plaque was installed on the bridge to honor the impact the Grays and the Pittsburgh Crawfords had on baseball.

“This is a great honor not just for the Gibson family but for all the families of the negro league baseball players from the Crawfords and Grays,” said Sean Gibson, Executive Director of the Josh Gibson Foundation. “And to finally have a dedication done this year is phenomenal…it was supposed to happen last year during the 100th anniversary, but due to the pandemic we were able to get it done this year.”

In addition to the plaque, banners honoring players who made significant impacts on the Grays and Crawfords were installed along the bridge.