By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As many celebrations were taking place on Saturday for Juneteenth, Pittsburgh’s City-County Building was lit in honor of the holiday as well.
The building was lit in red, green, and gold.
This evening, #Pittsburgh’s Seat of Government – the historic City-County Building – is illuminated in red, green, & gold as we recognize #Juneteenth.
Recently recognized as a Federal Holiday, the Mayor & Council authorized it as an official #Pittsburgh holiday in 2020. pic.twitter.com/jxwPleKfdq
— City of Pittsburgh (@Pittsburgh) June 20, 2021
In Pittsburgh, Juneteenth was recognized as an official city holiday in 2020, with the federal government recognizing the holiday officially for the first time this year.