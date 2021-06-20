CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The building was lit in red, green, and gold. 
Filed Under:City-County Building, Juneteenth, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As many celebrations were taking place on Saturday for Juneteenth, Pittsburgh’s City-County Building was lit in honor of the holiday as well.

The building was lit in red, green, and gold.

In Pittsburgh, Juneteenth was recognized as an official city holiday in 2020, with the federal government recognizing the holiday officially for the first time this year.