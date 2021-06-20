By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A juvenile is recovering in the hospital after being shot after answering a knock on the door at a Mt. Washington home.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Natchez Street just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Officers discovered a juvenile male who had been shot inside the home after answering a knock at the door.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition was last listed as serious, but stable.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
