By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dark clouds rolled into the area Monday afternoon and much of Western Pennsylvania ended up drenched as severe weather brought with it heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning and thunder.

The storms caused widespread damage throughout the area.

Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Allegheny County. Most calls so far have come from the extreme northern part of the county reporting trees and wires down. If calling 9-1-1, please remain on the line when in queue. Do not hang up and call back. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 21, 2021

Allegheny County said they were getting reports of damage in the top most northern parts of the county. Much of the damage included downed trees and wires.

In Millvale, an area prone to flash flooding, crews shut down Seavey Road between Elbe Drive and Soose Road due to flooding.

Seavey Rd. is closed between Elbe Dr.&Soose Rd. due to flooding.Detour Seavey Rd to Elbe Rd turns into Wallace Rd to Friday Rd. left on Friday Rd, left onto KoehlerSt will lead to ParkerSt.Residents in 600blk or Seavey Rd have access but only using Soose Rd to Seavey Rd. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/y55WpxsJtv — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) June 21, 2021

In Frazer Township, live wires were reported down on an occupied vehicle along State Route 908 Extension.

Over in West Deer, a tree fell over onto some power lines in the 2000 block of Saxonburg Boulevard. Nearby, on Anna Dale Drive, live wires came down across the roadway.

There are multiple reports of trees and wires down in both Pine and Richland Townships. Part of Babcock Boulevard in Pine Township was shut off when a tree brought down wires there.

Over in Bellevue, there were reports of sparking and explosions from a utility substation on Forest Avenue during the heaviest parts of the storm.

Reports of downed trees also came out of Fox Chapel, Sewickley Township, Harrison Township and Marshall Township.

Over in White Oak, the high winds blew siding right off of a home.

Stay up to date with the KDKA Weather app, which you can download here.