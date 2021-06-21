By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON DC (KDKA) — Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge remains hospitalized after suffering a stroke last week, but there is good news as his status has changed to stable condition.

The former governor and first Homeland Security secretary for the United States suffered a stroke last Wednesday while at his home in Bethesda, Maryland. He was rushed to a hospital in the Washington DC area where he underwent surgery to remove a blood clot.

Ridge, 75, had been in critical condition following the surgery, but a spokesperson for the family now says the former governor is in stable condition.

Last Thursday in a release, former Pennsylvania First Lady Michele Ridge released a statement, saying, in part:

“We are hopeful for a full recovery while recognizing he will have a long road ahead, no doubt. But we take comfort and strength from knowing what a determined fighter Tom is and that he has come back strong from health challenges in the past. “Our family has been overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness of all those who have reached out – from across the country and around the world – to send prayers, share encouraging words and offer assistance. It is comforting and means a great deal to all of us. Please keep your prayers coming.”

In 2017, Ridge suffered a heart attack. He was in the hospital for nearly two months before being released.

His family is requesting prayers for a full recovery.