IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Some much-needed improvements are coming to a park in Westmoreland County.

There’s always cause for concern when it rains because of the severe drainage and flooding issues at Irwin Park. But Irwin finally got the $85,000 grant needed to fix major storm-related issues at the park.

“They’ll dig out the current bank that we have, they’ll regrade it,” said Irwin Borough Manager Shari Martino. “It’s through several locations and it starts at the baseball fields and it ends somewhere up in here.”

Severe weather has been a major problem for three years. Back in 2019, the park flooded for days.

“We just let it go away on its own,” Martino said. “There’s nothing we can do. One of the grants will also tackle upgrading some storm drain outlets that we currently have in the park, and I believe we’re putting back-flow preventers on them.”

More improvements are on the way, too. The park could get a new walking trail. Officials are waiting on federal approval for a separate $135,000 grant.

Martino said the borough hopes to have all the money sometime this summer and the work will begin next spring.