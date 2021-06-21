CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A warning will be issued if a severe thunderstorm is happening or imminent.By Ray Petelin
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An approaching cold front is going to plow into the very warm and humid airmass we have had in place today.

With this front, strong to severe thunderstorms are likely.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the area until 8 p.m. Watches mean that there are ingredients in place to support severe thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Oil City, Beaver Falls and Aliquippa through 2:45 p.m. and for the areas of Allison Park and Franklin Park through 3 p.m.

The greatest threat from today’s storms will be damaging winds.

However, flooding, hail and even an isolated tornado are possible in set ups like this.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Right now, these are timing through MOST of the region between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Much quieter weather will return after some early showers on Tuesday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA Weather app, which you can download here.