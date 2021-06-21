PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An approaching cold front is going to plow into the very warm and humid airmass we have had in place today.

With this front, strong to severe thunderstorms are likely.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the area until 8 p.m. Watches mean that there are ingredients in place to support severe thunderstorms.

A warning will be issued if a severe thunderstorm is happening or imminent.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for our entire forecast area, valid until 8pm EDT. The main focus for severe storms will be the developing line stretching from NE OH to SW OH as it moves east. Stay alert for the latest advisories and warnings. pic.twitter.com/orV1ZHk8mo — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 21, 2021

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Oil City, Beaver Falls and Aliquippa through 2:45 p.m. and for the areas of Allison Park and Franklin Park through 3 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Allison Park PA, Franklin Park PA, Fernway PA until 3:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/IzXw9uGCoR — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 21, 2021

The greatest threat from today’s storms will be damaging winds.

However, flooding, hail and even an isolated tornado are possible in set ups like this.

Right now, these are timing through MOST of the region between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Much quieter weather will return after some early showers on Tuesday.

