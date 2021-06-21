By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A local towing company will pay $10,000 to settle claims that it charged too much and broke several vehicle codes and rules.
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tag Towing & Collisions in West Mifflin ripped off several customers.
"Companies like Tag Towing can't just drive off with Pennsylvanians' hard-earned money," said AG Shapiro in a release. "Today, my office is stopping Tag Towing from ripping off anyone in the future."
If you want to file a complaint against Tag Towing, you’ll need to contact the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. Click here for more.