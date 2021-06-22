By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ELWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA/AP) — A man facing charges after investigators said he killed a newborn baby delivered by a teenager he sexually assaulted on numerous occasions has pleaded guilty.
Christopher Kennedy, 36, sexually assaulted the teen in Lawrence County, according to police.
Authorities say the girl was 15 when she gave birth in October 2017. After he allegedly killed the child, authorities say Kennedy put the baby in a plastic bag and then sealed it with concrete inside a safe.
The body was found several weeks later after the teen was admitted to the hospital for serious complications related to the birth. Authorities say she initially claimed to have killed the baby, but later told them Kennedy had done it.
He will be sentenced at a later time.
