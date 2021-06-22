(CBS) – Musical superstar Ed Sheeran will have a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden from Monday, June 28-Thursday, July 1 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on CBS and available to stream with the CBS app or Paramount+.

During his residency, Sheeran will perform some of his biggest hits each night, as well as the television debut of his new single “Bad Habits” which will be released on June 25th. Sheeran will also appear in-studio for a sit-down chat and in comedy segments on the show throughout the week.

Sheeran, a four-time GRAMMY award winner has consistently resonated with fans across the world with his peerless songcraft and exceptional music palate. With four multiplatinum, critically acclaimed albums under his belt – + (2011), x (2014), ÷ (2017) and No.6 Collaborations Project (2019). An unparalleled live performer, Sheeran’s most recent, two-year ÷ world tour made history, becoming the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time.

Tune in for all the fun beginning Monday, June 28th at 12:37 AM ET/PT on CBS, the CBS app or Paramount+. Check your local listings for more information.