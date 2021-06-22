CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in the region on Monday.

The NWS said a survey showed an EF-0 tornado touched down in the Cranberry/Seven Fields area along the Butler and Allegheny counties border.

Officials said wind reached 70 miles per hour in the tornado near Mt. Pleasant and Dean roads.