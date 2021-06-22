By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in the region on Monday.
A survey out of the NWS Pittsburgh office confirmed a EF0 tornado in the Cranberry/Seven Fields area along the Butler and Allegheny counties border. 70 mph wind estimated in the tornado near Mt. Pleasant and Dean Roads. More information later…
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 22, 2021
Officials said wind reached 70 miles per hour in the tornado near Mt. Pleasant and Dean roads.