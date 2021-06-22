By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Butler County man is going to jail for attacking another man during the riot that broke out near PPG Paints Arena a year ago. Police Arrest 20-Year-Old Man Wanted For Assault, Vandalism And Looting During Downtown Riot
Jordan Erdos, of Butler, pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count each of simple assault, felony riot, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Erdos to six to 12 months in Allegheny County Jail. 20-Year-Old Arrested In Pittsburgh Riots Now Wanted In Butler Riots
Erdos will also have to serve two years of probation.
Police say video was captured showing Erdos throwing things at officers, breaking into stores, kicking a man and damaging a police car.
Erdos was also charged in connection with riots that broke out last year in Diamond Park in Butler County. Police say he used social media to “initiate” violence at protest.