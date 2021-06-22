By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The date is set for Pittsburgh’s National Night Out.
It’s a community-building campaign, which is usually held on the first Tuesday in August.
Neighborhoods can host block parties, parades, festivals and cookouts, along with demonstrations from first responders and safety experts.
National Night Out 2021 will be held on Tuesday, August 3.
NNO is a community-building campaign where neighborhoods across the nation host various events with visits from public safety personnel.
Learn more and register your event by Tuesday, July 27 ➡️ https://t.co/8byOCsMkz3 pic.twitter.com/g7eVEbi7SP
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) June 21, 2021
The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department says this year’s event is set for Aug. 3.
The deadline to register is Tuesday, July 27.
For more information, visit this link.