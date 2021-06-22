CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The date is set for Pittsburgh’s National Night Out.

It’s a community-building campaign, which is usually held on the first Tuesday in August.

Neighborhoods can host block parties, parades, festivals and cookouts, along with demonstrations from first responders and safety experts.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department says this year’s event is set for Aug. 3.

The deadline to register is Tuesday, July 27.

For more information, visit this link.