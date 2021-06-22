By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some lingering rain sticking around for the morning after yesterday's storms.
The rain should fade away by late morning and the clouds will start to break. Temperatures today will be much cooler in the mid to upper 60’s.
Skies will be sunny for a few days with temperatures quickly rebounding as well.
Temperatures will climb into the 70’s by Wednesday and then back into the 80’s for Thursday and Friday.
The weekend brings back rain and storms chances with highs in the mid-to-lower 80's.
