By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Closing arguments have just wrapped up in the trial of Sheldon Jeter at the Beaver County Courthouse.

He’s accused of shooting and killing Tyric Pugh in Aliquippa last year.

The defense presented their case this morning without putting Jeter on the stand to testify. Then, closing arguments began around 1 p.m.

“Our client has decided not to testify. He’s not compelled to testify. We believe the statements he has already made, that they already have on camera are sufficient,” defense attorney Michael Santicola said.

The jury could begin deliberations as soon as today.

The prosecution rested its case Monday after a ballistic expert testified that the gun found under Jeter’s bed ballistically matched evidence from the May 2020 murder scene on Kiehl Street. But Santicola called into question the veracity of ballistic evidence.

Jeter is also a central figure in the Rachael DelTondo homicide case.

DelTondo was shot to death on Mother’s Day of 2018 in front of her parents’ Aliquippa home. DelTondo was alleged to have had a romantic connection to Jeter while he was a teenager, none of which was brought up in any testimony in front of the jury in this case.

