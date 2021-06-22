PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are not for sale, but one local small business owner wants to make a play to buy the team.
Ty Ballou, who is known for marketing products like Flutie Flakes, Kasparaitis Krunchers and Jumpin’ JuJu’s Crunch, held a press conference on Monday in a parking lot in Emsworth to say he wants to buy the Pirates.READ MORE: Vice President Kamala Harris Talks Infrastructure In First Visit To Pittsburgh
“The plan is to meet with Mr. (Bob) Nutting or his representatives and come up with a price,” Ballou said. “Let’s find a way to make this happen.”
According to Forbes, the Pirates are worth nearly $1.2 billion, which seems like a lot of money for a small business owner in Pittsburgh. But Ballou believes he can put together an investment group.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Conditions After Cold Front Brings Severe Storms
“I don’t have billions,” Ballou said. “But I think I know where to get it. And if the number is right for both parties … we can make it happen.”
Obviously, there are a lot of frustrated Pirates fans in Pittsburgh, but there are also many skeptics who believe Monday’s event was strictly a publicity stunt.
“I don’t need publicity. I’m an old guy who has been doing this for a long time. I’ll make more cereals, pickles, peanut butters. That is what I do. I think I can buy this team.”MORE NEWS: Judge Denies Robert Bowers' Motion For Govt. To Produce Evidence It Monitored His Online Activities
Ballou’s first objective is to get a meeting with Nutting, which seems highly unlucky considering the team isn’t for sale.