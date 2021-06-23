By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EAST ALLEGHENY (KDKA) — One man is dead and another was injured after an overnight shooting at Allegheny Commons East, according to Pittsburgh Police.READ MORE: Report Says ‘Serious Racial Disparities’ Exist In Pennsylvania Juvenile Court
Police say that after receiving a Shotspotter alert, they arrived at the 200 block of E Ohio Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police determined the victim was dead at the scene.READ MORE: WATCH: Water Main Break Sends Water And Debris Shooting Into Peace, Love And Little Donuts In Strip District
Another victim of the shooting was found on 300 block of Cedar Avenue and had a gunshot wound to the foot.
Medics transported him in stable condition to a local hospital.MORE NEWS: NWS Confirms EF-0 Tornado Touches Down Along Butler And Allegheny Counties Border
Pittsburgh Police are continuing to investigate.