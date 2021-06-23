PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Should the city have more stake in the Pittsburgh Public Schools system?

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh City Council held a post-agenda meeting discussing the academic achievement of Pittsburgh Public Schools students.

The conversation was centered around the pending educational emergency legislation introduced by council members Daniel Lavelle and Ricky Burgess.

According to Burgess, it would create a stronger partnership between the school district and city council for increased oversight.

On Wednesday, leaders and advocates presented data to council members that showed the desperate need for the city’s involvement to improve education.

Some models showed a significant gap between Black and white students, where only 43 percent of Black third-graders are reading at grade level compared to 74 percent of white students.

Those in favor of the legislation said if the city’s students are not succeeding, neither will the city.

The pending legislation calls for longer school days and more after-school programs.

No action was taken on Wednesday. Council is expected to vote on this in the fall.