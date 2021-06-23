PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is giving us a tour of Spanish cuisine all through the month of June!

Spicy Lemon Chocolate Ganache Tart

Ingredients:

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 lemon

2 dried arbol chilies

½ recipe Favorite Tart Dough (see below)

9 ounces good semisweet chocolate ~ chopped

Fleur de sel

Directions:

Put cream in a small saucepan. Using a sharp knife or vegetable peeler, cut two 1-inch-wide lengthwise strips of peel from lemon; set lemon aside. Add to cream. Crumble chilies into cream (seeds and all). Bring mixture to a boil over high heat; stir and remove from heat. Cover and set aside to steep.

Make tart dough and follow directions on how to roll and bake the shell (see below)

Gently melt chocolate in a double boiler; remove from heat. Pour cream mixture through a fine-mesh strainer over chocolate, pressing down on chilies and lemon peel to extract the most flavor; discard chilies and peel. Whisk cream and chocolate together, then zest remaining lemon over mixture and whisk to combine.

Pour chocolate mixture into tart shell. Chill in the refrigerator until set, at least 1 hour.

Sprinkle tart with about 1 teaspoon sea salt just before serving.

Tart Dough

2 cups all purpose flour

1 ¼ sticks (10 tablespoons) cold unsalted butter

½ teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons ice water

Directions:

In the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade, process the flour with butter and salt until a coarse meal forms. With the machine running, add ice water through the feed tube and process just until a ball of dough forms.

Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface to an 11-inch round. Fit the dough round into a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom. Trim the excess dough, leaving a 1/2-inch overhang. Fold the overhang inward and press against the side of the pan to reinforce the edge. Light prick the bottom and sides with a fork.

Freeze the tart shell for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Line the frozen tart shell with foil and fill the cavity with dried beans. Bake in the middle of the oven for about 20 minutes. Remove the foil with the beans very carefully and then continue to bake the tart shell for another 10 minutes or until the shell is golden. Cool on rack.

Serves: 8