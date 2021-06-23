CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police say all tips on the case will remain confidential.
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Homewood, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection with a shooting in Homewood last month.

READ MORE: Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In Homewood

Police have just released these surveillance photos of the suspect.

(Photos Courtesy: Pittsburgh Police/Twitter)

According to investigators, he’s wanted in the fatal shooting of Darnell Wofford back on May 16.

It was around 4 a.m. that day when officers were called to North Dallas Avenue in Homewood West for reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were directed to a man who had been shot multiple times. Paramedics pronounced Wofford dead at the scene.

Police say all tips on the case will remain confidential.

Pittsburgh Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call them at 412-323-7161.