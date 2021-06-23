By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection with a shooting in Homewood last month.

Police have just released these surveillance photos of the suspect.

According to investigators, he’s wanted in the fatal shooting of Darnell Wofford back on May 16.

It was around 4 a.m. that day when officers were called to North Dallas Avenue in Homewood West for reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were directed to a man who had been shot multiple times. Paramedics pronounced Wofford dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives seek the public's assistance to identify the male in these photos. He's a suspect in the fatal shooting of Darnell Wofford in the 600 block of N. Dallas Ave. on May 16. All tips will remain confidential. Info? Call detectives at (412) 323-7161. pic.twitter.com/OnaylrQsgQ — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 23, 2021

Police say all tips on the case will remain confidential.

Pittsburgh Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call them at 412-323-7161.