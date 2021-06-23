CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Fayette County on Wednesday.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2)

The home on River Road in Luzerne Township has been destroyed by the fire.

Crews are still trying to contain the fire. No word on any injuries.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.